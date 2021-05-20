yearn.finance II (YFII) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00018356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01172113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.50 or 0.09909517 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

YFII is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

