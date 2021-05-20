Yellow Pages’ (YLWDF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Yellow Pages from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS YLWDF opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. Yellow Pages has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $11.26.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

