Yellow Road Trading 21.9% Lower This Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $113,055.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00007724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

