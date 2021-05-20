YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $84.45 on Thursday. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,889. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

