Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of Yext stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,442 shares of company stock worth $4,300,511. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.