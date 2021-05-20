Yield Protocol Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $381,994.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00018487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.96 or 0.01180074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00057607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.99 or 0.09733176 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

