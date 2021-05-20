YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Achieves $4.99 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $705,149.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.01201249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.83 or 0.09841004 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.