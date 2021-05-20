Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Increased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for approximately 6.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Yum China worth $158,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grace Capital grew its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Yum China by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 96,901 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 451,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.07. 4,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

