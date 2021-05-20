Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Increased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Yum China comprises 6.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Yum China worth $158,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Yum China by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $270,868,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.07. 4,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,467. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

