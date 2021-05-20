YVS.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $195,207.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 47% against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003750 BTC on exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $775,780.91 and approximately $195,207.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00432802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00219689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.00985249 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034434 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 519,924 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

