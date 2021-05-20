Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,871. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

