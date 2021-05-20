Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $702.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.00 million and the highest is $724.90 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $229.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

GIL stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 60,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

