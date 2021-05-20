Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.46 billion. Nucor reported sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $30.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NUE stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. Nucor has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

