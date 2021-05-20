Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.37 Million

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post $823.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $832.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $810.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 3,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,108,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,195,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,701,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $54.25 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.