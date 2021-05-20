Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE opened at $84.21 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

