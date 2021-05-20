Zacks: Analysts Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

RPTX opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,990.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

