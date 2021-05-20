Zacks: Analysts Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Venus Concept reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERO stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

