Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. AECOM posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.37. 8,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. AECOM has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

