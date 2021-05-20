Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Million

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post sales of $3.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $68.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.39 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $235.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

APLS stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,200,704. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

