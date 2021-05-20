Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO remained flat at $$10.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 217,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

