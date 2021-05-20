Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report $59.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.93 million and the lowest is $58.95 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $62.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $267.14 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.