Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freed Investment Group purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXR opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.