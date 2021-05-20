Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.04 Million

Brokerages predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $548.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.05 million to $554.67 million. LHC Group reported sales of $487.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $192.40 on Thursday. LHC Group has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.80.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

