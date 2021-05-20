Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma posted earnings of ($2.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37.

OCUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

OCUP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 174,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,302. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

