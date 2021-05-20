Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $865.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce sales of $865.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $881.06 million. Xilinx reported sales of $726.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $120.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.41. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,108,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

