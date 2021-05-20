Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Zumiez reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $136,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,976. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

