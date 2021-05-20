Zacks: Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post $233.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. 2U posted sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $943.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in 2U by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

TWOU stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. 2U has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

