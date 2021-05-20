Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of AEIS traded up $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,521. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

