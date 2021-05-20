Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.41 Million

Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $372.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.97 million to $375.20 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $406.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $14,788,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.