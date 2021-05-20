Zacks: Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report $19.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.55 million and the lowest is $18.82 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $12.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -345.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

