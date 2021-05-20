Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post $333.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.65 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $296.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $111.60 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.