Zacks: Brokerages Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.73. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

