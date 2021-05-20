Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce sales of $266.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.28 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $804.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.