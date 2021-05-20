Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.27. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

