Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce sales of $12.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.31 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $58.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,742 shares of company stock worth $5,562,773. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $819.24 million, a P/E ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

