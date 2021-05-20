Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Shares of OSK opened at $133.02 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,816 shares of company stock worth $7,566,462. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

