Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 10,933.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises approximately 1.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Zai Lab worth $30,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,581. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.59.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

