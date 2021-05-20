Zcoin (XZC) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,685.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.37 or 0.06986558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $844.59 or 0.02026101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.00 or 0.00527753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00181199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.50 or 0.00622512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.00465770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00442866 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

