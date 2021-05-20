Zealium Hits Market Cap of $48,649.11 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $48,649.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00026530 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.24 or 0.01139207 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,347,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,347,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

