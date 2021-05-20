Zeepin Trading 53.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 53.7% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $593,087.91 and approximately $112,801.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

