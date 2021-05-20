Zel Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.85 or 0.00442740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00170949 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00202708 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004196 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

