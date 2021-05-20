ZelaaPayAE One Day Volume Hits $176,168.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $421,977.25 and approximately $176,168.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007688 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000174 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 69.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

