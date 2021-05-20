ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Capitalization Achieves $190,342.92

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $190,342.92 and approximately $74.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00076515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.01200508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.79 or 0.09832875 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

