Zilliqa Market Capitalization Reaches $1.57 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $253.93 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,587,636,051 coins and its circulating supply is 11,296,168,898 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

