Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Zillow Group worth $97,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

NASDAQ Z opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $631,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 481,196 shares of company stock worth $69,872,854 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.