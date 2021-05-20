Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 255,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at $786,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,383 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

