Zloadr Price Reaches $0.19 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Zloadr has a market cap of $1.02 million and $71,926.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded up 434.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.01166899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.00 or 0.09716428 BTC.

About Zloadr

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars.

