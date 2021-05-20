Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 113.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,282 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $61,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $176.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

