ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $31.79

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $33.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 42,126 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after purchasing an additional 428,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

