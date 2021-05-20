Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after buying an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at $66,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $75.63 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.